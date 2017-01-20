Chris Evans is toying with his fans, literally.

The Captain America actor recently played a little prank on some unsuspecting strangers at a comic book store in his home state of Massachusetts. Speaking to shoppers through a hidden microphone inside a Captain America doll, Evans was able to walk participants through an escape room challenge without them ever suspecting he was in the building.

In an escape room challenge, players must collect clues and complete puzzles in order to free themselves from the room and finish the game. Unbeknownst to customers, Evans collaborated with Omaze to transform the local comic book shop into a Captain America-themed escape room.

Evans got people’s attention by speaking to them through the doll, and then directed them through the game, which involved finding clues in the room, dressing up in masks to uncover Hydra operatives on the street and reaching into snake-infested holes. After leading players into the store basement, Evans finally revealed himself.

“Now that you’ve seen what escape rooms are all about, let’s see if you have what it takes to get out of one,” Evans says in a video showcasing the Boston challenge.

Evans goes on to explain that he and Omaze have set up the game for a good cause. To enter to play escape room with Evans on your team, fans can make donations here until Feb. 3. All proceeds will go to support Christopher’s Haven, which provides temporary housing to families with children receiving cancer treatment in Boston.