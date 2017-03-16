Chris Evans on Losing His Virginity and Why 1999 'Was One of the Best Years of My Life'

Chris Evans finished out the ’90s with a bang.

The Boston native wasn’t famous yet, but by 1999 his career was starting to take shape — and with an acting gig already lined up in Los Angeles, the second half of his senior year turned into a semester-long spring break.

“I know I’m going to L.A. in August,” Evans, 35, tells Esquire about that time. “So I go home and that spring I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we’d go get high in the parking lot. I just f—– off. I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life.”

Fortunately, Evans had front-loaded his coursework the previous fall and graduated early. He had landed a part on a show called Opposite Sex earlier that year, and after it got picked up by a network, he decided he would move to L.A. that summer to film.

But his perfect year took a turn for the worse. Just a month after he moved to L.A., he got the news his parents were divorcing. His strong feelings about family unity have continued to influence his work as an actor.

“In my own life, I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds,” he tells the magazine. “I’ve always loved stories about people who put their families before themselves. It’s such a noble endeavor. You can’t choose your family, as opposed to friends.”

He continues, “Especially in L.A. You really get to see how friendships are put to the test; it stirs everyone’s egos. But if something goes south with a friend, you have the option to say we’re not friends anymore. Your family — that’s your family. Trying to make that system work and trying to make it not just functional but actually enjoyable is a really challenging endeavor, and that’s certainly how it is with my family.”