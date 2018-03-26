Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds Vow to Make the Wish of a Boy with 'Just Days' to Live

Two of the biggest superheroes in the Marvel cinematic universe answered a call for help on Sunday.

Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds came to the rescue on Twitter when Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked for any of The Avengers to send a greeting to a young boy with “just days” to live.

“Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying,” Bream wrote. “He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

Evans, who plays Captain America, quickly responded with a simple “Happy to!” a few hours later, while Reynolds (Deadpool) took a more humorous approach and poked fun at his character.

“I’m more of a ‘Reserve Avenger.’ But happy to help,” Reynolds wrote back.

Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Paul Bettany, who formerly voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Iron Man movies and now plays Vision, also answered the call — identifying himself as “the purple one.”

I'm the purple one. DM me. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2018

Later on Sunday, Bream tweeted an update, thanking the Marvel actors and saying that “major progress has been made because of you.” “I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it,” she added.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.