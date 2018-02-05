Inside Chloe Grace Moretz's Star-Studded 21st Birthday Bash with Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Grace Moretz celebrated her 21st birthday with cake, selfies and famous friends — including her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star rang in the milestone occasion at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles in a private dining area decorated with Earthbaby Flowers and balloons bearing the actress’s name.

Moretz, wearing an Asian-inspired dress with feathered sleeves and sequins, took selfies with her boyfriend, 18, who dressed up in pinstriped pants, a white button-down and suspenders. She was also spotted hand feeding Beckham a piece of her four-tired pillow designed cake.

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz Chelsea Lauren

Her closest friends, including Before I Fall‘s Zoey Deutsch, Dope star Kiersey Clemons, American Honey’s Sasha Lane and actress-singer Kathryn Gallagher joined in on the celebration.

A pregnant Tia Mowrey and her husband Cory Hardict, whose second child is due in April, were also in attendance, as well as her friend, Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, who looked cozy with his girlfriend Maika Monroe.

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery Chelsea Lauren

Although Moretz and Beckham have officially reunited, in an interview with Australian lifestyle magazine Stellar, Moretz revealed that she struggled after the couple split in September 2016.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,” the actress said. “I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Beckham and Moretz were “hanging out” again and in September, the couple made things official after stepping out together wearing coordinating denim looks.

Moretz later told PEOPLE that their short time apart only strengthened their relationship. “I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” she told reporters. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”