Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about the time she spent apart from Brooklyn Beckham.

Although Moretz, 20, and Beckham, 18, have officially reunited, in an interview with Australian lifestyle magazine Stellar, Moretz revealed that she struggled after the couple split in September 2016.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,” the Neighbors 2 star said. “I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

But luckily, her family’s support kept her spirits high.

“They were like, ‘’That’s all great that you want to go away — but you can’t. You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing.’ ” Moretz revealed.

The film actress also added that “things started to change when I realized I have the power within to change them.”

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Beckham and Moretz were “hanging out” again and in September, the couple made things official after stepping out together wearing coordinating denim looks.

Matching outfits have always been a telling sign with their relationship status. In August, before publicly announcing they were back together, Beckham shared a photo on Instagram — which he tagged Moretz in — of the two lovebirds wearing matching checkered Vans, writing, “Luckiest person on earth ❤️.”

Eagle-eyed fans likely noticed the photo was actually a recycled pic that Beckham posted before they started dating the first time, back in May 2016.

Following their public debut, the actress revealed to PEOPLE Style that the young couple doesn’t just share similar tastes in footwear— Moretz likes Beckham’s style so much she ends up stealing a lot of his clothes.

“We share a lot … well, I share a lot of his clothing. Well, I steal a lot of his clothing,” she said. “That’s more of the realistic thing here. I think he’s adorable and I love his style.”

But don’t worry — she’s found a way of repaying him. “I give him good facial products [when] I take his jackets,” she added.

Moretz also said at the time that their short time apart only strengthened their relationship. “I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” she told reporters. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”