Chloë Grace Moretz Will No Longer Promote Louis C.K. Film: 'I Do Not Condone Sexual Misconduct'

Chloë Grace Moretz is distancing herself from her upcoming film, I Love You, Daddy, in which she co-stars with Louis C.K., who also directed and wrote the comedy.

Following new allegations of sexual misconduct brought against C.K., Moretz released a statement saying she decided two weeks ago to pull out of promoting the film “after becoming aware of potential allegations against Louis C.K.”

“I was as appalled as everyone to read the allegations made in the New York Times,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further.”

The film centers on a filmmaker (C.K.) whose teenage daughter (Moretz) takes an interest in an older man, played by John Malkovich.

In a New York Times article published Thursday, five women accused the actor and comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them. C.K.’s publicist told the Times his client would not comment on the accusations.

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleges that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleges she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleges that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

Ahead of the Times story being published, the New York premiere of his film, I Love You, Daddy, was canceled Thursday. The actor’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — which he was scheduled to tape Friday — was also canceled.