Child Molesters, Human Rights Abusers and Maybe Harvey Weinstein: What it Takes to Have the Queen Revoke Your Honorary Title 

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly on the verge of joining a small club of disgraced public figures who have been stripped of their honorary British titles and decorations.

Following the mogul’s recent sexual assault and harassment scandal, the British government’s Honors Forfeiture Committee is actively considering removing his CBE, an honorary title that stands for Commander of the Order of the British Empire, according to the BBC.

Weinstein received the title, which is one step down from a knighthood, from Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry.

If the title is revoked, Weinstein will be added to a relatively short list of unsavory individuals who have seen their titles taken away, including alleged child molesters, double agents and human rights violators.

Zimbabwean Dictator Robert Mugabe

Mugabe had his honorary knighthood removed “as a mark of revulsion at the abuse of human rights and abject disregard for the democratic process” in the former British colony, according to Politico.

A Foreign Office spokesman told BBC, “We can no longer justify an individual who is responsible for a consistent campaign of human rights violations and the disregard for the democratic process retaining an honor.”

Mugabe was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in 1994.

Benito Mussolini

The Italian dictator had his honors stripped after he declared war on Britain and the Allies in World War II.

He had received the order of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath from King George V, according to a Time report from 1923.

Wilhelm II of Germany, Franz Joseph I of Austria, Prince Heinrich of Prussia and Ernest Louis, the Grand Duke of Hesse, also had their titles stripped for declaring war on British during the First World War.

Banker Fred Goodwin

Goodwin was stripped of his knighthood in 2012, four years after the near collapse of his bank RBS ended up costing British taxpayers £45 billion in government bailouts, Politico reports.

Spy Kim Philby

After being knighted as a high-ranking British intelligence officer in 1946, Harold Adrian Russell “Kim” Philby was ultimately stripped of the title after he was exposed as a double agent for the Soviet Union in 1965.

He defected to the U.S.S.R. in 1963, and he was awarded the Order of Lenin in 1965.

Ian John McClure

A former school janitor, McClure became a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2000 for his services to student welfare.

He later admitted to sexually abusing boys while acting as a leader of a scouts group based of Kirkcaldy, according to the U.K.’s Daily Record, and was stripped of his title in 2012, according to The London Gazette.