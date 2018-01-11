Charlize Theron Is a Very Exhausted Mom in First Trailer for Jason Reitman's Tully

The first teaser trailer for Charlize Theron‘s Tully is here — and the actress looks the part of an exhausted mom.

Director Jason Reitman (Up in the Air), screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) and Theron are back together again for the first time since the 2011 comedy Young Adult. Their new film tells the story of a young mother named Marlo (Theron), who is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass.)

While initially skeptical about having help, Marlo eventually forms a unique bond with the “thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging” young woman named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

Mackenzie Davis and Charlize Theron in Tully Kimberly French/Focus Features

“Marlo is a woman who tries her best to keep up with the demands of being an attentive mother, a loving wife, and maintaining at least some self-identity through it all,” Theron, 42, previously told PEOPLE of her character. “But at the end of the day, she’s human, and she drops the ball a little. Or a lot.”

As for her character’s new nanny, Theron says, “Tully watches her newborn overnight so that Marlo can get some sleep, and she becomes a surprising source of therapy and friendship for Marlo and she shows her what life can be like outside the mom bubble. But Marlo starts to realize Tully is not all that she seems.”

Tully hits theaters April 20th.