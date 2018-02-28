Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Stopped Smoking Pot — and the Reason She May Try It Again

In her new film Gringo, Charlize Theron plays an businesswoman determined to launch a bioengineered marijuana product. Turns out, she’s had plenty of real-life experience with reefer.

In a sit-down with E! News alongside costar David Oyelowo, the 42-year-old actress readily admitted she was a “wake-and-baker for most of my life.”

When asked about her first time trying pot, Theron pointed out that she “didn’t mess around with anything” until her later years. However, it eventually started to take a different effect on her.

“I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else,” she explained. “My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger, and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early 30s I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that’s no good.”

The Atomic Blonde star stopped using marijuana, but she’s open to trying it again — with her mom! — in an attempt to ease her insomnia.

“I’m open to retrying it again because now there’s all these different strains and you can be specific with it,” she said. “And I’m actually really interested because I have really bad insomnia, and I’d much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better.”

She continued, “So when I have a moment, I’m actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too.”

Theron has previously talked about her history with marijuana, telling Howard Stern last year that she “had the best 20s ever because I did everything I wanted to do.”

She also shared why she stopped.

“I can’t smoke weed anymore,” she told the host. “I just become so uninteresting. I don’t want to talk … I switch off, I have nothing to say.”