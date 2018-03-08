Charlize Theron Reveals Her Mom Supplies Her with Marijuana: 'You Can't Have Her, She's All Mine'

Charlize Theron got high (on power) in her new film Gringo and has tried marijuana in her real life as well.

The Oscar-winning actress, 42, revealed she and her mother Gerda partake in the drug to combat their problems with sleeping. And Theron doesn’t have to go far to find some.

“I’m always willing to try anything. You got one life to live, why not?” the star said during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. “I have really bad sleep [patterns] and so does my mom. We do take sleep medication and I was saying to her, ‘Maybe we should try a sleeping strain, something that could help us with sleep.’ ”

Though she suggested the herbal alternative, Theron did not expect her mother to be the one to shop for it.

“I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that,” she admitted. “Last week she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table.”

Charlize Theron and mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz in March 2014 Ethan Miller/WireImage

Adding, “She was like, ‘So I got some blueberry covered chocolate ones but if you want it faster acting you should go for the mints those you suck and it works faster.’ I assumed because she was in a tennis outfit she had scored with one young tennis friend. Because she plays tennis with these really cool young girls.”

However, it wasn’t until the Los Angeles premiere of Gringo on Tuesday that Theron learned where her mom really got the edibles from.

“She said, ‘I went to the store by myself,’ ” Theron revealed, as marijuana is now legal in California. “I have this image of her in the store. She’s just not this kind of person and buying marijuana she had like a full experience.”

So how are their sleeping patterns now? “It totally works, it’s amazing,” she said of marijuana, adding of her mom as her “dealer”: “You can’t have her, she’s all mine.”

Charlize Theron and her mother Gerda in May 2007 Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Also during the interview, Theron revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that she had been on a hiatus from weed due to bad experiences.

“Eight solid years on the marijuana and then my chemistry just changed one day. I found myself frozen in front of my fridge for like eight hours,” she recalled. “I couldn’t speak and it just wasn’t fun anymore so I kind of had to stop and I would be around edibles and would try it.”

Theron plays a businesswoman determined to launch a bioengineered marijuana product in Gringo, which hits theaters March 9.

The mother of two has previously talked about her history with marijuana, telling Howard Stern last year that she “had the best 20s ever because I did everything I wanted to do.”