Charlize Theron on Dating as a Single Mom and the Mystery ‘Famous’ Man She’s Seeing

Charlize Theron has a new man in her life. Though she’s not ready to reveal his identity just yet.

The 41-year-old Atomic Blonde star and single mother of two opened up to Howard Stern on Wednesday about the struggles of dating in Hollywood — all the while gushing about the mystery man who recently took her out on an ‘incredible’ date.

“I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date,” Theron spilled to Stern. “This guy really impressed me.”

“I think he was just like a really cool dude,” she added, confirming to the Sirius XM host that her budding beau is famous. “I think some people try to be cool, I think he was just cool.”

The famous duo were able to keep their date private by avoiding popular Los Angeles hot spots and going out at an unusual time.

“We went for a 9 mile hike in the middle of the night,” Theron said. “It was a full moon. I was really impressed. It was fun! I’m not going to say where we met but we met somewhere and we ended up going for a walk. I wasn’t scared — it was just really fun. He was super funny. It was super private and I guess that’s what made it so much fun too.”

While things went well, it was clear the two are a long way from being exclusive — Theron asked Stern to set her up with someone. “I’m looking,” she said. “I wish I could meet people outside of my industry. That’s my problem. I watch documentaries about adventures and I’m like, ‘I want to be with somebody like that who can climb a f—— mountain.’ ”

Asked what she looks for in a man, she said, “I don’t care so much about physical — I don’t care about that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron Reveals ‘It Was Really Easy’ to Film ‘Atomic Blonde’ Sex Scenes With Actress Sofia Boutella

What she does care about is making sure her potential partner vibes with her 5-year-old son Jackson and 2-year-old daughter August.

“Once you have children, that’s who you are. There’s no way around that. That’s who I am,” Theron said. “Once I had my kids, the first two years you’re so — you turn into such a mom. Your body almost switches off. I had no desire to date or anything.”

Now that she’s dating again — after her two-year relationship with Sean Penn ended in June 2015 — Theron makes sure she takes time getting to know a potential partner before she introduces them to her kids. “They have to wait a long time — a very long time,” she said. “I think you have to be really, really slow with that stuff.”

The Oscar winner was also honest about her own faults in relationships, saying “I think I’m high-maintenance as much as anybody else is high-maintenance. I don’t think I’m an angel at all. I think I’m tough to be around for sure.”

“When I’m in, I’m in all the way,” she continued. “My problem is I think I lose myself. I’m not needy but I think when I was younger, I definitely allowed men to get away with s— that I shouldn’t. I think now that I’m older I hope I’m a little bit better with it. I’ve definitely been in relationships that I’ve allowed things I shouldn’t.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Story: How the Pressures of Fame Impacted Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Marriage

Later in the chat, Theron spoke about marriage — explaining why she’s never walked down the aisle.

“Marriage to me is not that important,” she said. “I want to have a partner and have a monogamous long-term relationship, I really do. But I don’t need to have a wedding. My heart and my life and how I am with that guy is going to be exactly the same. I don’t need the party. I don’t need the white dress.”

Her longest relationship in the public eye has been with ex-boyfriend Stuart Townsend, whom Theron split from in 2010 after a decade of dating. “I feel like I was married, I just didn’t want to have a ceremony,” she said of their pairing. “I was married to Stuart. My heart was married to him. ”

Though she confirmed their split was devastating and sent her to therapy trying to make their relationship last, Theron was quick to explain the break up didn’t lead to a mistrust of men.

And while marriage may not be important to her now, she also admitted that it doesn’t mean she won’t get married in the future. “Maybe I will?” she said. “I don’t know.”

Atomic Blonde hits theaters July 28.