Charlize Theron sure knows how to move!

The actress stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, where she showed off her explosive dance moves during a round of “Dance Battle” against host Jimmy Fallon.

Set to the tune of the Atomic Blonde soundtrack, she first had to create a “Slap the Giraffe” move, which she humorously took head-on, slapping the air like a warrior. Then with much swag, she enacted the “Tennis Pro” routine — a sport she says she’s never played.

Fallon had his own share of moves, miming to a millennial-inspired dance “Where’s My Phone, Where’s My Phone, There’s My Phone.”

Finally the duo teamed up for the comical “Double Kayak” routine, but Fallon conceded that Theron that she was the better dancer of the two.

And it turns out, the dance floor isn’t the only place Theron has moves. In her latest flick, she plays a spy who has skills that rival James Bond. She reportedly did her own stunts for the role, sustaining a cracked tooth from accidentally clenching her jaw too hard during a training session for the film.

Atomic Blonde hits theaters July 28.