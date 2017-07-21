Charlie Sheen Returns to the Big Screen with Intense First Trailer for New Sept. 11 Drama

Charlie Sheen’s upcoming Sept. 11 drama (yes, you read that correctly) finally has a trailer.

In 9/11, the former Two and a Half Men actor plays one of five passengers — a messenger, a maintenance worker, a young Russian woman on her way to break up with her sugar daddy, and a billionaire couple fresh from a divorce hearing — trapped inside a North Tower elevator on that fateful day nearly 16 years ago.

Initially unrelated, after two terrorist-hijacked planes strike the World Trade Center, these strangers must “fight against all odds to escape before the unthinkable collapse” of the building around them, according to an official synopsis.

Whoopi Goldberg, who won an Oscar for her role in Ghost, here portrays Metzie, a tower employee who assists the victims via intercom as the situation intensifies. The new trailer details the group’s harrowing struggle to survive (“I need you to try to get the hell out of there,” Metzie tells the group) which culminates in their elevator car barreling down the shaft after a cable snaps.

Based on Patrick Carson’s stage play Elevator, which is itself adapted from actual events, 9/11 also stars Luis Guzman (The Taking of Pelham 123), Gina Gershon (Showgirls), Wood Harris (Justified), Jacqueline Bisset (Dancing on the Edge), Olga Fonda (The Vampire Diaries), and Bruce Davison (The Fosters). Sheen boarded the project after years of publicly questioning the events of Sept. 11.

9/11 bows Sept. 8 on domestic screens via Atlas Distribution, while Fox Home Entertainment will release the film on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD, at a later date. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com