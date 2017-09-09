Charlie Hunnam Reveals the Last Surprise He Gave His Girlfriend: 'I Try to Keep Romance on the Reg’

For Charlie Hunnam, it’s the little things that make for a happy relationship.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, where his new film Papillon is having its world premiere, the Sons of Anarchy star, 37, opened up about how he and his longterm girlfriend Morgana McNelis, 34, have kept their love strong for over a decade.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg,'” he told PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle at the festival on Friday. “I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years, and as anyone knows, it’s been a long-term, fully monogamous relationship that requires work, a lot of work.”

And that work doesn’t always need to come in grand gestures. “Before I came away to TIFF I ended up staying until 5 in the morning because I decided I was going to clean the entire house.”

Papillon‘s Roland Moller, Hunnam and director Michael Noer.

He also took care of “all the grocery shopping” and “all of the laundry,” chores Hunnam says are usually “stuff that we just share and both do all the time.”

“I thought it’d be nice for her to come home to everything immaculate and done,” Hunnam says.”I put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen, so she came home and was happy.”

For his new movie, Hunnam teams up with Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek to tackle roles originally played by Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman in the 1973 film of the same name. The film is an adaption of Henri Charrière’s memoir, which tells the story of his imprisonment and repeated escapes from the infamous prison colony of Devil’s Island.