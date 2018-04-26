Channing Tatum Celebrates 38th Birthday Newly Single — How He's Moving on After Jenna Dewan

Happy birthday, Channing Tatum!

The Magic Mike star turns 38 on Thursday, capping off what’s been a intense year for that actor, who recently split from Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

The jointly announced breakup has “been hard for Channing,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him.”

The actor stepped out earlier this week to promote his new animated film Smallfoot at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he walked the red carpet and posed with costars Common and Zendaya.

Tatum made his first public appearance since the split on Sunday at the Honda Indy Grand Prix where he served as the grand marshal and hung out with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Tatum and Dewan, 37, announced the split in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE, saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” They added, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

A source close to the couple previously PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Ethan Miller/Getty

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Before the split, Tatum slowed down his busy career to spend more time with Dewan and their 4-year-old daughter Everly.

“He was actually turning down jobs to spend more time with family,” said the source, adding that Tatum hasn’t been on location for a film since making Logan Lucky in October 2016.

The busy actor has seemingly scaled back in the recent years, with only four films released in 2016 and 2017 combined. This is a stark contrast to his packed schedule before: he was starring in four to five movies a year from 2011 to 2015.

The only job Tatum took on during 2017 was voice work for Smallfoot, which took place in L.A. The animated film is the sole project the actor is appearing in that will be released this year.

The 21 Jump Street star has already moved out of the Los Angeles home he and Dewan shared and the two have been spending more time with their respective supportive group of friends, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“Channing has been spending more time with his friends over the last couple months and Jenna, of course, has her close group of girlfriends that she’s been leaning on,” said the source, adding, “They’ll always be connected.”

Moving forward, both actors have plenty of projects in the works that will keep them in the spotlight. They’ll also continue working together, collaborating on the YouTube series Step Up: High Water, which counts both of them as executive producers.

Tatum has several movie projects in the works as a producer and star. In addition to voicing Superman in Lego Batman 2, he’s attached to star in and produce the X-Men spinoff Gambit, which was announced back in 2015. The movie is set to be released in summer 2019, following the three other X-Men movies coming out this year.

The actor is also attached to star in and produce a musical comedy with Joseph Gordon-Levitt written by Michael Bacall, who also penned the 21 Jump Street movies.