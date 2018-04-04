Channing Tatum Was Turning Down Roles to Spend More Time with Family Before Split, Says Source

Channing Tatum was making family time a priority before his split from Jenna Dewan, a source tells PEOPLE. The actor slowed down his busy career to spend more time with Dewan and their 4-year-old daughter Everly.

“He was actually turning down jobs to spend more time with family,” says the source, adding that Tatum hasn’t been on location for a film since making Logan Lucky in October 2016.

The busy actor has seemingly scaled back in the recent years, with only four films released in 2016 and 2017 combined. This is a stark contrast to his packed schedule before, in which he was starring in four to five movies a year from 2011 to 2015.

The only job Tatum took on during 2017 was voiceover work for Smallfoot, which took place in L.A. The animated film is the only one the actor is appearing in that will be released this year. He and Dewan have both been in L.A. recently while she was working on World of Dance.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

A source previously told PEOPLE that the split hadn’t gotten in the way of their love for each other.

“They honestly do still love each other and that’s not just for show,” a source tells PEOPLE. “That love turned more into a friendship rather than the passion they felt when they first met and fell in love.”

The source adds that there was not a big fight or occasion that led to their decision to separate, rather Tatum and Dewan, both 37, simply drifted apart over time.

“That almost made it harder for them to decide to separate because there weren’t any huge issues, and there’s not one person to point a finger at as the one who screwed up,” says the source.

On Monday, the actors announced the split after almost nine years of marriage in a joint statement exclusive to PEOPLE, saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” They added, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The Magic Mike star has already moved out of the Los Angeles family home and the two have been spending more time with their respective supportive group of friends, another source says.

“Channing has been spending more time with his friends over the last couple months and Jenna, of course, has her close group of girlfriends that she’s been leaning on,” says the source, adding, “They’ll always be connected.”