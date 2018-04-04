Watch Channing Tatum Surprise Ex Jenna Dewan with a Visit from Beyoncé in Epic Lip Sync Battle

There will always be the good times.

Although Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced Monday they have decided to split after nearly nine years of marriage, they have plenty of memories that they can look back on — like the time they faced off in an unforgettable episode of Lip Sync Battle that aired back in January 2016.

After Dewan trolled her then-beau with a playful (and sexy!) rendition of the Magic Mike lap dance to Ginuwine’s “Pony,” it seemed like she had the match in the bag. The actress and dancer recreated moves from Tatum’s film, and finished the performance by ripping off her tank top to reveal airbrushed abs.

But Tatum had a major trick up his sleeve.

Not only did he dress up as Beyoncé to perform her hit “Run the World (Girls)” — working a long wig and heels — but Queen B herself made a surprise appearance.

With one hand over her mouth and the other pointing at the “Crazy in Love” singer in front of her, Dewan looked downright shocked.

“I’m so sorry. She is not okay right now. She is so not okay right now,” Tatum said, looking at his wife’s reaction.

“I’m a little nervous,” she admitted after the Beyoncé performance, calling her former husband’s look “amaze-balls.”

Host LL Cool J announced that the battle concluded in a tie.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Dewan and Tatum started dating shortly after they met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. They share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

The actors, both 37, announced the split in a joint statement, saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” They added, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the couple has been separated for quite some time, with Tatum moving out of their family home in Los Angeles months ago.

“This has been a long time coming,” one insider says. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”