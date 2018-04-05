Channing Tatum Wears Wedding Band While Stepping Out with Daughter After Split from Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum stepped out for the first time since he and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their split.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actor, 37, was seen taking his daughter Everly, 4, for a shopping trip to Target on Wednesday, and was noticeably still wearing his wedding band.

Dewan, 37, was spotted out on Tuesday leaving a SoulCycle in West Hollywood, California. It was not clear if she was wearing her wedding ring.

She was also seen attending a morning yoga class in Studio City, California, just hours before the couple exclusively shared the announcement of their separation with PEOPLE on Monday. She was wearing her wedding ring at the time.

The Tatums, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after before tying the knot in 2009, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement that was also shared on their social media accounts.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair said.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum in November 2017 Greg Doherty/Getty

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they added.

“They are both just incredibly sad,” a source told PEOPLE. “They fell out of love, and it was a tough realization to come to.”

The former couple plans to still collaborate on their YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water, a source told PEOPLE.

“All existing projects and those in development will continue as planned,” the source said.

Tatum and Dewan serve as executive producers on the series, which premiered on the online platform in January and follows the lives of students at a competitive performing arts school.