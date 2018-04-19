Channing Tatum Spotted for First Time Without His Wedding Ring After Jenna Dewan Split

For the first time in nearly nine years, Channing Tatum was spotted without his wedding ring.

The actor, who announced his split from Jenna Dewan two weeks ago in a joint statement, touched down in London’s Heathrow airport on Thursday wearing a Harvard Business School hoodie, a black baseball hat pulled low over his face and, noticeably, no wedding ring.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on April 2 that the Tatums were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair, both 37, said in a statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages soon after. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Since announcing their plan to separate, Dewan has been spotted attending workout classes and returning to work on her upcoming project Mixtape. On April 7, she was spotted out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring for the first time since the split.

Last week, the Step Up alum expressed gratitude to her five million followers for their support in the wake of the breakup on Instagram.

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Dewan captioned a photo of her at the beach dressed in a white sleeveless crop top and billowy white maxi skirt.

Famous friends, including Jamie Lynn Sigler and Joanna Garcia Swisher, responded in the comments section, writing, “Angel” and “Love you babes,” respectively. In addition, Miranda Kerr and Kate Bosworth were among those to like Dewan’s picture.

Dewan and Tatum, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, have one child together — daughter Everly — who will turn 5 in May.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE Dewan and Tatum tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the actress has been leaning on her family and has been spending time with them in Santa Barbara.

“Jenna is fine,” the source said. “She seems relieved that they announced the separation. She is continuing with her life as usual.”

Moving forward, the duo plan to focus on raising Everly. “They will do what is needed to be good parents,” a second source added.