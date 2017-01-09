Channing Tatum Shares Nude Photo of Wife Jenna Dewan During ‘Nap Time’

Three-year-old daughter Everly isn’t the only one in the Tatum household who looks forward to nap time.

Before heading to the Golden Globes after party Sunday night, Jenna Dewan Tatum decided to take a little snooze — completely in the buff.

Channing Tatum couldn’t help but brag about his stunning wife, posting a black and white photo of her in bed — face buried in a pillow with one leg over the sheets, putting her derriere on full display — on Instagram.

“Nap time = The Best Time,” the Magic Mike star, 36, captioned the sizzling snap.

Although her husband skipped the Golden Globes festivities, Dewan Tatum was looking bright-eyed and glamorous just hours later at the after party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a strapless black Julien MacDonald gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair down with a side part and makeup artist Patrick Ta hooked her up with sultry eye makeup for the celebration.

Last month, Dewan Tatum dished on what happens in bed when she and her husband aren’t napping.

The dancer revealed to Cosmopolitan for their January issue, “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life].”

“…I’ve always been a very sexual person,” the mother of one, adding, “Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way.”

She says that “Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this past July. They tied the knot just three years after meeting on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up.