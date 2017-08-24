Channing Tatum Reveals the ‘Pretty Cruel’ Proposal Prank He Pulled on Wife Jenna: ‘She Basically Broke Down Crying’

Channing Tatum had set up an entire escapade to propose to wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum in 2008, and now he’s sharing just how he pulled it all off.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw, the Logan Lucky star said his master plan brought his Step Up costar to tears.

“When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off,” Tatum, 37, recalled in his interview, which aired on Wednesday.

“I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married.’ She basically broke down crying,” the actor continued. “I thought, ‘This is not going well at all’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.”

Back in September 2oo8, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Channing asked Jenna to marry him in Maui, Hawaii in front of close friends, who were invited under the radar to surprise her.

The couple, who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly, first met on the set of their 2006 dance hit Step Up.

Also during his interview, Tatum became the latest celebrity to create an ultra-special moment for a lucky fan. The star helped a caller surprise his girlfriend with a marriage proposal over the phone!