Channing Tatum Spends His Sunday Drawing Sketches of Naked Women: ‘Don’t Beat Me Up’

Channing Tatum is getting in touch with his artsy side!

Shortly after announcing that he and his 4-year-old daughter Everly — whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan — were spending their Sunday creating works of art, the actor asked his fans to help him decide what he should work on next.

“Gonna draw something today should it be naked?” he asked, alongside a poll inviting his fans to weigh in on whether he should draw a nude man or a nude woman.

After the results of the poll were in, which revealed his fans wanted him to draw a naked lady, the newly single 38-year-old actor made good on his promise.

“Ok, so I said i’d do it so here it is. Don’t beat me up. Ha,” he wrote alongside one of the sketches.

“If there are any professional sketch artists, I’d love a lesson,” he added.

Trying his hand at a “few” other nude sketches, Tatum shared the proof of his handiwork online, posting photos of a close-up of a woman’s face and a nude woman sitting in profile, which he appeared to dismissively call “Basic.”

Although Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April, the pair have remained on amicable terms with each other.

“Jenna and Channing still get along,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “They haven’t had any custody issues. Things haven’t changed much since they separated.”

In fact, earlier this month, Tatum even shared a sweet Mother’s Day message for Dewan on his Instagram Story.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” he said in a video taken in the desert, which he has called his “sanctuary” after the split. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the source. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”