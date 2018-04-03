Every Thought You Probably Had When You First Heard Channing & Jenna Split Up

It’s a sad day for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shippers.

After nearly nine years of marriage, the actors, who first met on the set of 2006’s Step Up, have “lovingly chosen to separate”, sharing the news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Monday night.

As we attempt to recollect ourselves, we’re turning to a slew of Twitter users who seemed to have perfectly captured our wide range of feelings on the breakup. From mourning the demise of the pair’s seemingly picture-perfect relationship to fawning over a newly-single Channing, these folks just get us.

Here is every thought we’ve had since the A-listers announced their split.

Being in denial:

i’ll just pretend that Channing and Jenna’s breakup didnt happen. I refuse. Doesnt exist. — Passant (@PassantElSawy) April 3, 2018

Feeling too sad to function:

I think school should be cancelled tomorrow, so we can mourn Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan relationship 🙁 — ℓσgαи † (@iamlogan1022) April 3, 2018

But also, getting a tad bit worked up:

me seeing channing tatum and jenna dewan splitting up after nine yeas pic.twitter.com/vC0J8fsmzX — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) April 3, 2018

Deleting Tinder because, really, what’s the point?

there is no hope for any of us seeing as channing tatum & jenna dewan have split up😭😭😭 been my favourite couple since step up💔😢 — Sophie Jones🧡 (@sophsjonesy) April 3, 2018

Trying to convince ourselves it was all a bad dream:

Woke up at 7 this morning to find out Channing and Jenna Tatum have split aka not a good way to wake up — Molly Gibson (@mollygibson95) April 3, 2018

Having too many questions and not enough answers:

What? Channing and Jenna is gonna separate? But they married for 8 years? But they’re a beautiful couple? But… sigh — Farah J (@frahjmn) April 3, 2018

Realizing there has never been a better time to cry-listen to The Weeknd’s new album:

Listened to The Weeknd’s new album on my way to work because of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s split. It felt like the right thing to do — Jul (@jullllllieeee) April 3, 2018

Breaking out the crystals and sending good vibes to the rest of our favorite Hollywood couples:

Since Channing Tatum and Jenna confirmed their split. Lord, please protect at all cost these couples: Ashton and Mila Kunis

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

David and Victoria Beckham

Adam Levine and Behati Of course, our parents too. 🙈 — Neil Jed Castro (@neiljedthegreat) April 3, 2018

Coming to the realization that Channing is now single:

Channing. Tatum. Is Single.

FIRST JESUS COMES BACK FROM THE DEAD & AND NOW THIS. — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) April 3, 2018

Dreaming up Channing’s next lady love: