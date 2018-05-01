Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Still 'Spend Time Together As a Family' After Split: Source

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are putting on a united front for the sake of their daughter.

The former couple has remained amicable in the month since announcing their split and have continued spending time with their four-year-old daughter Everly.

“Jenna is still on good terms with Channing,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They get along. They spend some time together as a family, but mostly separately with Everly.”

And while the separation has been an adjustment for the family, the source says Dewan is “doing well.”

A few weeks before jointly announcing their split on April 2, Tatum and Dewan, both 37, spent the day getting their face painted by their daughter.

“This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look ‘better,’ ” Tatum captioned the photo posted on March 18.

Both Dewan and Tatum have been spotted out and about without their wedding rings in the weeks since their split.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Dewan and Tatum announced they were going their separate ways.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said, later sharing the same statement on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Dewan and Tatum first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Both share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”