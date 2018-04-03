Watch Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Flirt for the First Time While Auditioning for Step Up

Talk about bittersweet.

Just two months before Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they have split after nearly nine years of marriage, Dewan gave fans a peek at the moment she began to fall for the Magic Mike star.

Back in February, the World of Dance host, 37, shared a video of her audition for the Step Up alongside Tatum, also 37. The two would eventually go on to star in the dance romance, which came out in 2006 and spawned four sequels. In the original, Tatum plays a disadvantaged teen who gains admittance to a performing arts school where he falls for Dewan’s feisty modern dancer.

Dewan and Tatum married three years later in 2009 and welcomed 4-year-old daughter Everly in 2013 before announcing their separation on Monday.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the joint statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

In the video, the actress looks back on their audition and how well they immediately got along.

“It’s really cute, and also embarrassing, and crazy but of course I want to share it with all of you. Please watch how many times I giggle and laugh, it’s very cute,” Dewan recalls in the video while showing clips of the two meeting.

Step Up

The chemistry between the pair is immediately evident in the audition tape. At one point, Dewan puts her arm on Tatum’s shoulder which prompts him to encircle her in his arms. The two can’t stop dancing and giggling either.

“It’s not a picture, you guys! It’s a moving camera!” someone in the background is heard saying to the pair in the video. “We’re posing like it’s prom!” Dewan says, laughing.

Commenting on the video, Dewan said, “It’s very sentimental and amazing for me to watch, and I hope you all enjoy it.”