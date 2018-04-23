Channing Tatum Having a 'Hard' Time with Jenna Dewan Split: It's a 'Big Adjustment'

Channing Tatum is having a tough time adjusting to his split with ex Jenna Dewan, sources say.

The breakup has “been hard for Channing,” a source close to the couple, both 37, tells PEOPLE. “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him.”

As for Dewan, a second source says, “Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with. Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

Both Dewan and Tatum have been spotted out and about without their wedding rings since jointly announcing their split on April 2. Days after news of their breakup was made public, Dewan went back to shooting her upcoming TV show Mixtape.

This past weekend, Tatum stepped out for the Honda Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, attending his first public event since he and Dewan announced their split. The 37-year-old actor attended the event in Birmingham, Alabama, where he served as the grand marshal and hung out with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Meanwhile, Dewan has also slowly been returning to social media — and removed her married last name from her accounts (Tatum has yet to share anything new on social media).

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Ethan Miller/Getty

Last week, she updated Instagram with her first post since her separation, writing, “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back.”

On Wednesday, Dewan posted her first YouTube video since the split — dancing to Henry Green’s song “Something” in a white dress on the beach. The video, titled A Little Dance, was “inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx,” Dewan wrote in the description.

Another source close to Dewan says, “Jenna is great. She seems very energetic and excited about her life. It was very difficult for her to announce the separation. She didn’t want it to happen for a long time.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Dewan and Tatum announced they were going their separate ways.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said, later sharing the same statement on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan and Tatum first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Both share daughter Everly , who will turn 5 in May.