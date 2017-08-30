Channing, Halle and…Elton! First Look at the Full Cast of Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Manners continue to maketh man — and woman, in this picture perfect exclusive first look at the award-winning cast of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Pictured from left to right are Golden Circle stars: Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Sir Elton John.

Those familiar with 2015’s hit Kingsman: The Secret Service will recognize Egerton, Strong and Firth from the original. Newcomers to the Matthew Vaughn-directed sequel include Game of Thrones‘s Pascal, Berry, Tatum and Bridges, who play members of the Statesman, the American version of Kingsman. Oscar-winner Moore stars as a villainous global entrepreneur named Poppy, while Sir Elton John makes a scene-stealing appearance as a heightened version of himself.

“The movie is amazing, it’s the ride of your life,” Kingsman newcomer Berry tells PEOPLE. “If you liked Kingsman you’re going to love this movie. But you don’t have to have seen it to enjoy this movie which is a good thing. You understand what’s happening right off the bat.

Berry singles out the film’s action sequences and assorted spy gadgetry as specific highlights.

“There are sequences in here that I’m safe to say I’ve never seen done in film before,” she says. “Matthew is really pushing the boundaries and limits of technology and how we make movies and how we think about filmmaking. It’s really really innovative and fun.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in theaters Sept. 22.