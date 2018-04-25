Channing Tatum Walks His First Red Carpet Since Split from Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum looked relaxed during his first red carpet appearance since announcing his separation from Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

The 37-year-old actor stepped out on Tuesday to attend to promote his new film, Smallfoot, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. He walked the red carpet in a black suit with a gray button-down shirt and a white collar.

Tatum also posed with costars Common and Zendaya.

The Step Up actor made his first public appearance on Sunday in the Honda Indy Grand Prix where he served as the grand marshal and hung out with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

At the Grand Prix, the actor sported some stubble that looked like the star of a goatee but before his red carpet appearance, he obviously had a date with a razor.

Channing Tatum made his first red carpet appearance on Tuesday at the Warner Bros.' The Big Picture in Las Vegas

Speaking about his new movie at the event, the now clean-shaven star said he had a blast making the animated feature – in which he stars as a Yeti.

“There’s literally nothing you can do wrong,” when asked by panel host, and fellow actor, Will Arnett what he enjoys about animation.

“They’re like, ‘Can you say anything more stupid?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got tons of stuff.'”

Common, Zendaya, Channing Tatum

Tatum was left shocked, however, when Arnett suggested Yetis were a myth.

“Are you implying that it’s a legend. You’re going to look really silly when this movie comes out. Just saying… Yetis are real.”

The actor was in a great mood despite recent demise of his relationship. A source close to both Dewan and Tatum told PEOPLE on Monday that he was having a tough time adjusting to their separation.

The breakup has “been hard for Channing,” the insider said. “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment to for him.”

As for Dewan, a second source told PEOPLE, “Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with. Her life isn’t really changing… if anything, she’s just busier.”

Both Dewan and Tatum have been spotted out and about without their wedding rings since jointly announcing their split on April 2. Days after news of their breakup was made public, Dewan went back to shooting her upcoming TV show Mixtape.

In a statement to PEOPLE on April 2, Dewan and Tatum announced they were going their separate ways.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said, later sharing the same statement on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”