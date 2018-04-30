Channing Tatum Calls the Desert His 'Sanctuary' Nearly One Month After Split from Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum has found comfort in the great outdoors since splitting from wife Jenna Dewan after nearly 9 years of marriage.

Sharing a photograph of what appeared to be a hiking trail surrounded by red rocks on Monday, the 38-year-old called the destination his “sanctuary.”

Four days earlier, Tatum celebrated his birthday with a few pals in a similarly out-of-the-way location, which he described as “the middle of nowhere,” according to E! News.

The jointly announced breakup has “been hard for Channing,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him.”

Keeping himself busy, last week Tatum stepped out to promote his new animated film Smallfoot at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Days earlier, he hung out with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the Honda Indy Grand Prix in Alabama.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Ethan Miller/Getty

A source close to the couple previously PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Dewan and Tatum first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Both share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

The 21 Jump Street star has already moved out of the Los Angeles home he and Dewan shared and the two have been spending more time with their respective supportive group of friends, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“Channing has been spending more time with his friends over the last couple months and Jenna, of course, has her close group of girlfriends that she’s been leaning on,” said the source, adding, “They’ll always be connected.”