Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan ‘Will Not Get Back Together,’ Says Source

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan won’t be reuniting after announcing their split, says a source.

The former couple worked hard on their marriage before making the difficult decision to make their separation official, a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE.

“It’s not anything rushed. They will not get back together, but they will continue to be the best parents to Everly. The fact that they get along is everything.”

Tatum and Dewan, both 37, have been focusing on their 4-year-old daughter Everly as their marriage comes to an end. The pair wed in 2009 before welcoming Everly in 2014 and continue to spend time with her together. Dewan even posted several fun pictures of the two getting their face painted by their daughter just days before announcing the split.

“The focus is their daughter,” the source adds. “Like other couples, they have had arguments and disagreements, but they were always very conscious about giving their daughter lots love and a great life.”

Tatum was making family time a priority in the months leading up to the split and even turned down job offers to be around Dewan and Everly more, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“They honestly do still love each other and that’s not just for show,” a third source told PEOPLE. “That love turned more into a friendship rather than the passion they felt when they first met and fell in love.”

The source added that there was not a big fight or occasion that led to their decision to separate, rather Tatum and Dewan simply drifted apart over time.

“That almost made it harder for them to decide to separate because there weren’t any huge issues, and there’s not one person to point a finger at as the one who screwed up,” says the source.