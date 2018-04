In a 2018 interview with Health, Jenna weighed in on the perception that she and husband Channing have a "perfect life," saying instead that they work hard to keep their relationship going. "When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one's perfect. I think there are such things as great fits," the actress and pro dancer told the magazine. "It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa." She continued: "But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other."