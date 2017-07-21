From Pride & Prejudice's Keira Knightley to Emma's Gwyneth Paltrow: A Look Back at Jane Austen's On-Screen Heroines

KATE BECKINSALE

Beckinsale has starred in two Austen adaptations. In the first, she played Emma Woodhouse in a TV movie version of Emma, which was released in 1996 — the same year as the Paltrow adaptation. More recently, she starred in Love & Friendship, which is inspired by Austen's novella, Lady Susan. While the book served as one of Austen's first works, it wasn't published until over 50 years after her death.