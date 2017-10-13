Tweet Queen Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Vow to Boycott Twitter After Rose McGowan’s Temporary Suspension

#WomenBoycottTwitter has already garnered a celebrity following.

A movement quickly galvanized around the hashtag on Thursday, encouraging women and allies to silence the social media platform on Friday (Oct. 13) after the service temporarily suspended actress Rose McGowan‘s account for violating its terms and policies.

“At midnight we RISE,” the Charmed alum, 44, announced.

Celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Mark Ruffalo and Gina Rodriguez, voiced their support by vowing not to tweet.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

“Ladies. Let’s do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better,” Teigen, 31, wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday, along with photo proof that she turned off her Twitter notifications. “Tomorrow. No secret timeline checking, no tweets, no clicking the bluebird square. They need to see we matter.”

Adding, “I’m boycotting for many reasons. To stand with the victims of sexual assault, online threats and abuse. And … to boycott the fact our demented, p—- grabbing president can tweet nuclear threats of war I can’t even see.”

Meanwhile, Ruffalo, 49, said: “Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter.”

Rodriguez announced she canceled her plans to live tweet during the season 4 premiere, which airs on the CW Friday: “I stand with my sisters. I won’t be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I’ll do BTS!”

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

I stand with my sisters. I won't be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I'll do BTS! pic.twitter.com/MKQkOlvGJl — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 13, 2017

McGowan has been using Twitter to make vocal statements against Harvey Weinstein and the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against the movie mogul.

On Thursday, she alleged that she had been raped by Weinstein.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein, a spokesperson for the movie mogul said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Proudly joining #WomenBoycottTwitter for the next 24 hours even though Instagram doesn't properly capture my tone. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2017

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

Here's a pic of me today, bc tomorrow I'm not gonna do a tweet bc us ladies gotta stick together #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/oHxQ9Th4Z1 — Marnie The Dog (@MarnieTheDog) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

On Wednesday, the actress announced that her Twitter account was suspended on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of the notice.

She added in the caption, “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

Jeffrey says it best. #WomenBoycottTwitter

See you Saturday https://t.co/N9uvbgr0ZB — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow it's 🤐🤐🤐 #WomenBoycottTwitter (and people who are love and support women) https://t.co/ydwCY51jM3 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 12, 2017

Logging off. Also, our senile president should be the one suspended from twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/RLG2CU5Rir — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) October 13, 2017

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday. “We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.

“Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”