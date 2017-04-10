Movies

The Chemistry Is Palpable: 15 Pairs Who've Played On-Screen Couples More than Once

These stars just can’t seem to quit each other – and we’re not complaining

RYAN GOSLING & EMMA STONE

We knew it was just a matter of time until we saw Gosling and Stone back at it on the big screen. Following their memorable scenes in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love. (read: Gosling's unforgettable abs), the duo again channeled their undeniable chemistry in the 2013 drama Gangster Squad. The pair reunited once more in 2016's La La Land, which earned Stone her first-ever Oscar.

BRAD PITT & ANGELINA JOLIE

By the Sea (2015) marked the second time Jolie and Pitt have played a couple; the first was in 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The stars' most recent effort found them in a much darker place than their first endeavor, with the estranged couple taking on the roles of husband and wife in a strained relationship. 

LEONARDO DICAPRIO & KATE WINSLET

We'll never let go. While DiCaprio and Winslet's Titanic (1997) made us believe in true love, the stars' struggles in Revolutionary Road (2008) had us rethinking marriage altogether. Proof of brilliant acting? We think so.

RICHARD BURTON & ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Though their relationship was famously tumultuous off-screen, the pair went on to star in 11 films together throughout their careers. Their first, Cleopatra (1963), sparked their romantic relationship and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) gave audiences an eerily real look at a bitter aging couple.

RICHARD GERE & JULIA ROBERTS

They rescued each other at the end of Pretty Woman (1990) and reunited in Runaway Bride (1999), in which they fell in love all over again. Predictable? Maybe. Were we captivated each time? You bet. We can watch these two all day.

BRADLEY COOPER & JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Although the stars deny any off-screen romance, Cooper and Lawrence's on-screen chemistry was at an all-time high in Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and Serena (2014). (The two also appeared on the big screen together in 2013's American Hustle and 2015's Joy, though they didn't play couples in these movies.)

KEANU REEVES & SANDRA BULLOCK

Blame Speed's adrenaline-filled scenes for the romantic tension we felt between the actors in the 1994 film; it made us long for more Reeves and Bullock. We finally got our wish when 2006's fantasy film The Lake House premiered in theaters.

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & ANNE HATHAWAY

Talk about emotionally draining! Instead of opting for the comedic route, Gyllenhaal and Hathaway turned to dramatic roles in Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Love & Other Drugs (2010). While Brokeback focused on a one-sided love affair, Love & Other Drugs offered us a look at a young couple facing an unfortunate diagnosis.

TOM HANKS & MEG RYAN

Evidently, the fourth time is the charm for Hanks and Ryan, who are set to make their highly anticipated return as an on-screen couple in Ryan's directorial effort Ithaca. We first got a glimpse at their chemistry in Joe Versus the Volcano (1990), then again in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You've Got Mail (1998). And if Ithaca is anything like its predecessors, we're bound for some serious movie magic (and possibly some tears).

ADAM SANDLER & DREW BARRYMORE

So nice, they had to work together thrice! After melting our hearts in 1998's The Wedding Singer, these two off-screen friends reunited for 2004's adorable 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended.

PAUL RUDD & REESE WITHERSPOON

After watching Overnight Delivery (1998), there was no question about it: Rudd and Witherspoon belonged together – at least on the big screen. Enter How Do You Know, a 2010 comedy that made us fall in love with both actors all over again.

OWEN WILSON & RACHEL MCADAMS

One viewing of Wilson and McAdams in Wedding Crashers (2005) will reignite your love of rom-coms – and leave you hanging for more of the pair, which is where 2011's Midnight in Paris comes in.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY & KATE HUDSON

Although in 2003 Hudson's Andie Anderson aimed to lose McConaughey's Ben Barry in 10 days, we're so glad she kept him as her love interest in 2008's Fool's Gold.

BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ

While 2003's Gigli proved to be a box office fail, the then-engaged duo gave it another go in 2004's Jersey Girl, in which they played husband and wife – roles we never got to see them play together in real life since they split shortly before the film's release.

TOM CRUISE & CAMERON DIAZ

Diaz and Cruise starred in 2001's trippy Vanilla Sky, which saw both stars in roles way out of their comfort zones (i.e. There's Something About Mary and Mission: Impossible). They reunited for something a little more their speed in 2010: the action-packed Knight and Day.

