Evidently, the fourth time is the charm for Hanks and Ryan, who are set to make their highly anticipated return as an on-screen couple in Ryan's directorial effort Ithaca. We first got a glimpse at their chemistry in Joe Versus the Volcano (1990), then again in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You've Got Mail (1998). And if Ithaca is anything like its predecessors, we're bound for some serious movie magic (and possibly some tears).