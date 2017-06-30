Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars Launch 'A Day in the Life of America' Film Project for Fourth of July
Movies
25 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names
From shortened last names to childhood nicknames that stuck, these celebrities made a major switch before entering Hollywood
Posted on
More
JAY-Z's 4:44 Is More Socially Than Musically Progressive — and Hip-Hop Needs That Now
1 of 25
John Legend
Born John Roger Stephens, the singer's stage name comes from a childhood nickname that stuck.
"John Legend is a nickname that some friends started calling me, and it kind of grew into my stage name," he told MTV in 2008. "It grew to the point where more people in my circle would know me by that name than by my real name."
2 of 25
Meg Ryan
The actress' moniker might sound short and sweet, but her real name is quite a mouthful: Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra.
She began using her grandmother's maiden name "Ryan" as a surname when she joined the Screen Actors Guild, Entertainment Weekly reported.
3 of 25
Audrey Hepburn
The origins of Hepburn's true name are shrouded in mystery. Sources have disagreed on the exact birthname of the Belgian-born actress, but The New York Times reported she was born Edda van Heemstra Hepburn-Ruston.
The names Edda, Audrey (the English form of the Dutch name Edda), and Andrey (a feminine form of Andrew) can be found in different biographies, although Edda is found most frequently, according to Britannica.
Sources do agree, however, that Hepburn’s mother was the Dutch baroness Ella van Heemstra and that her British father’s surname was Ruston, though he went by the more aristocratic-sounding name Hepburn-Ruston, believing he was a descendant of Mary, Queen of Scots, the encyclopedia reports.
4 of 25
Vin Diesel
Apparently the name Mark Sinclair didn't sound tough enough for the actor when he was working as a New York City bouncer before his big break.
The action star shortened his mother's maiden name Vincent to get his new first name. As for "Diesel," he once revealed on Late Night with Conan O'Brien that he got the nickname from friends who said he was always full of energy.
5 of 25
Nicki Minaj
The Trinidadian-born rapper's stage moniker is a shortened version of her real name, Onika Tanya Maraj.
6 of 25
Calvin Harris
Fans might have raised an eyebrow when Taylor Swift thanked her then-boyfriend "Adam" at the 2016 iHeartRadio Awards last April — but the deejay goes by Adam Richard Wiles when he's not spinning records.
The Scottish musician told the Shortlist in 2009 that he decided to change his name "to exploit the racial ambiguity of his stage name," according to Esquire.
"My first single was more of a soul track, and I thought Calvin Harris sounded a bit more racially ambiguous," he said. "I thought people might not know if I was black or not. After that, I was stuck with it."
7 of 25
Charlie Sheen
The actor simplified his name from Carlos Irwin Estevez, adopting his dad Martin Sheen's stage surname.
8 of 25
Diane Keaton
Her real surname is Hall, as in Annie Hall, the character she played in the Woody Allen film of the same name, which won her an Oscar. Allen wrote the role specifically for the actress, whom he had previously dated, taking her real last name and combining it with her nickname, Annie, according to Stig Björkman's Woody Allen on Woody Allen: In Conversation with Stig Björkman.
The actress originally changed her surname to Keaton, her mother's maiden name, because there was apparently another actress named Diane Hall in the Actors' Equity Association, according to Vogue.
9 of 25
Olivia Wilde
Paying tribute to Oscar Wilde, one of her favorite authors, the actress changed her last name from Cockburn when she began acting.
10 of 25
Katy Perry
The pop star was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson but changed her name so she wouldn't be confused with actress Kate Hudson.
11 of 25
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus legally changed her name from Destiney Hope to Miley (a rendition of her childhood nickname "Smiley) in 2008.
12 of 25
Nina Dobrev
The Bulgarian actress shortened her name from Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva.
13 of 25
Jamie Foxx
The Oscar winner was born Eric Marlon Bishop but changed his name to the more gender-ambiguous Jamie Foxx during his days performing stand-up comedy.
The actor-comedian chose the more femine-sounding name because female comedians were often called to the stage first, Yahoo reports.
He chose "Foxx" in honor of Sanford and Sons' star Redd Foxx.
14 of 25
Joaquin Phoenix
The actor's parents changed the family last name from Bottom to Phoenix to represent a new beginning.
15 of 25
Bruno Mars
Born Peter Gene Hernandez, he later told Latina magazine, "My dad nicknamed me Bruno since I was 2 years old.
"I was going to go by 'Bruno,' one name. Mars just kind of came joking around because that sounds bigger than life. That was it, simple as that."
16 of 25
Michael Keaton
The actor was forced to change his name in order to enter the actor's union since his birth name, Michael Douglas, was already taken by another future Academy Award nominee.
17 of 25
Tom Cruise
He might be the one and only Tom Cruise in Hollywood, but not in his family! The actor's birth name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. He began using his middle name as a surname at the behest of an agent.
18 of 25
Demi Moore
Sometimes less is Moore! Born Demetria Gene Guynes, the actress shortened her first name to just Demi. The star's last name is a holdover from her first marriage to singer Freddy Moore.
19 of 25
Whoopi Goldberg
Born Caryn Elaine Johnson, the Oscar winner has explained that her stage name "Whoopi" comes from whooppee cushion.
"If you get a little gassy, you've got to let it go. So people used to say to me, 'You're like a whoopee cushion.' And that's where the name came from," she told The New York Times.
Goldberg is her mother's maiden name, which she opted to use in the hope of being taken more seriously, stating in 2011 that: "My mother did not name me Whoopi, but Goldberg is my name, it's part of my family, part of my heritage. Just like being black."
20 of 25
Marilyn Monroe
It's hard to imagine the iconic actress by any other name, but Monroe went by several different monikers throuought her life, even before she landed in Hollywood.
Monroe was bapitized Norma Jeane Baker, but the name on her birth certificate was Norma Jeane Mortenson. It changed again after she married James Dougherty and adopted his surname.
She didn't legally change her name to Marilyn Monroe until 1956, but she had beem publicly known by the moniker since 1946. Ben Lyon, a 20th Century Fox executive, gave her the name Marilyn because she reminded him of actress Marilyn Miller. She picked Monroe after her mother's maiden name.
She later went by Marilyn Monroe Miller, after marrying author Arthur Miller in 1956.
21 of 25
Natalie Portman
Born Neta-Lee Hershlag, the actress, who has dual American and Israeli citizenship, took her paternal grandmother's maiden name "Portman" as her stage name for privacy reasons.
22 of 25
Alicia Keys
Turns out, the singer's name and impressive piano skills are no coincidence! She changed her name from Alicia Augello Cook to reflect her love of music.
23 of 25
Winona Ryder
The actress changed her last name from Horowitz when she was asked how she would like to have her name appear on the credits of her first role. She suggested Ryder as Mitch Ryder's album was playing in the background.
24 of 25
Jennifer Aniston
No, her real name is not secretly Rachel Green — It's Jennifer Linn Anastassakis! Her Greek father, actor John Aniston, changed the family last name when he went into show business.
25 of 25
Elton John
Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, the singer started going by the name "Elton John" in honor of two blues legends: saxophonist Elton Dean and singer Long John Baldry.
See Also
More
Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars Launch 'A Day in the Life of America' Film Project for Fourth of July
JAY-Z's 4:44 Is More Socially Than Musically Progressive — and Hip-Hop Needs That Now
More
Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars Launch 'A Day in the Life of America' Film Project for Fourth of July
Brat Packer Anthony Michael Hall’s Greatest Roles of all Time
Baby Driver is a Glorious, Candy-Colored Action Movie Opera
No Retouching! See George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and More Celebs in Candid Photo Portraits