Movies
Julianne Hough Was in Harry Potter & More Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Once Movie Extras
Started from the bottom, now they’re stars
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 12
JULIANNE HOUGH
ICYMI: The Dancing with the Stars pro had a minor role in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone movie, where she developed a big crush on the series' titular star, Daniel Radcliffe. "I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine's Day," Hough, who is engaged to hockey pro Brooks Laich, told PEOPLE. "I didn't personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him. I don't know if he ever got it, but Daniel: I just want to know if you got it! Come on! I just wanna know if you got it!"
2 of 12
DEREK HOUGH
Just like his sister, Hough also worked as an extra on the set of the first Harry Potter film — and he brought home some pretty cool souvenirs. "I was in Ravenclaw — I stole the robe, the tie, the scarf, and I stole cutlery from the Great Hall!" Derek told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'I'm taking this!' It was a big no-no; it was a big thing. And I was like, 'I'm taking a chance.' It was funny because we knew those movies were gonna be such a big deal."
3 of 12
KRISTEN STEWART
Blink and you'll miss her: At 8 years old, Stewart landed a non-speaking role in 1999's The Thirteenth Year, a Disney Channel Original Movie, as "Girl in Fountain Line."
4 of 12
CHANNING TATUM
Before making it big while simultaneously falling in love with Jenna Dewan Tatum in Step Up, the dancer-actor appeared in the music video for Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" and was a movie extra in 2005's War of the Worlds.
5 of 12
CUBA GOODING JR.
The Eddie Murphy-fronted Coming to America is a classic, so it may be surprising for fans to learn that Gooding Jr. made his film debut as an extra in the movie's barbershop scene.
6 of 12
SYLVESTER STALLONE
Before hitting it big with Rocky, Stallone took on the role of a subway mugger in Woody Allen's 1971 film Bananas. Stallone's on-screen experience left a good impression; he would go on to star as a club attendee in Klute — also starring Jane Fonda — that same year.
7 of 12
MEGAN FOX
"My first legitimate acting job was — I was an extra in Bad Boys II, which is also a Michael Bay film," the Transformers actress told Jay Leno during an interview, revealing she worked on set for three days. "I was 15 at the time, so I was underage, but I was in a stars-and-stripes bikini and a cowboy hat dancing under a waterfall. That was my first job."
8 of 12
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS
He may have countless awards and accolades under his belt, but the Oscar winner — who recently announced he's quitting acting — scored his first film role as an extra in 1971's Sunday Bloody Sunday.
9 of 12
BRUCE WILLIS
Look quick or you'll miss him! A few years before snagging his breakout role in Moonlighting, Willis was an extra in a courtroom scene in 1982's The Verdict.
10 of 12
BRAD PITT
In one of Pitt's first-ever film roles, the actor was credited as a "Partygoer/Preppie Guy at Fight" in 1987's Less Than Zero.
11 of 12
RENÉE ZELLWEGER
Zellweger may have first met Matthew McConaughey on the set of their 1994 film, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, but the stars did cross paths when Zellweger landed a non-speaking role in Dazed and Confused — McConaughey's breakout film. "I was learning a lot and taking it all in," the actress told PEOPLE of the experience.
12 of 12
PHIL COLLINS
"I got the chance to be in the audience when the Beatles filmed A Hard Day's Night," Collins told Rolling Stone of his experience as an extra for the iconic movie. "They wanted kids that were screaming, and I just sat still, which is probably why I was cut out of the film. Thirty years later I was asked to narrate a documentary about the movie. I got to go through the outtakes, and I found a guy wearing a pin tie that looked just like me, sitting completely still. I remember thinking, 'For crying out loud, will you stop screaming? Let's listen to the music!'"
See Also
More
More
R2-D2 Droid Used in Original Star Wars Movies Sells for Nearly $3 Million
Magic Mike Came Out 5 Years Ago Today! Enjoy These 10 Super-Sexy Photos from the Movie
Hannibal Buress Sends Imposter in His Place to Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere
Watch The Beguiled Cast Rock Out to ‘The Schuyler Sisters’ from Hamilton
The Top 10 Hottest Swimsuit Scenes in the Movies