Julianne Hough Was in Harry Potter & More Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were Once Movie Extras

JULIANNE HOUGH

ICYMI: The Dancing with the Stars pro had a minor role in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone movie, where she developed a big crush on the series' titular star, Daniel Radcliffe. "I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine's Day," Hough, who is engaged to hockey pro Brooks Laich, told PEOPLE. "I didn't personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him. I don't know if he ever got it, but Daniel: I just want to know if you got it! Come on! I just wanna know if you got it!"