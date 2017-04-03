Celeb Costars Who Dated & Broke Up Before Their Movie Hit Theaters

JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK

The former couple called off their engagement after working on their second movie together, Jersey Girl, about a widower who loses his wife during childbirth and is forced to raise their only daughter as a single parent. While Lopez only appeared in the first few minutes of the 2004 film, director Kevin Smith addressed the pair's undeniable chemistry: "Jen got this performance out of Ben because they actually were in love — and you feel his sense of loss after she's gone," Smith said in a 2004 interview.