Celeb Costars Who Dated & Broke Up Before Their Movie Hit Theaters
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, plus more formerly coupled costars who split up before their film’s big-screen debut
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Doris Day's Birthday Mystery: How Did the 95-Year-Old Icon Think She Was Two Years Younger?
1 of 7
CHRIS EVANS & JENNY SLATE
After less than one year of dating, Evans and Slate — who met on the set of Gifted — called it quits. Despite breaking up in the midst of the press tour for their film, it's clear these exes have nothing but good things to say about each other. "She's my favorite human," Evans told PEOPLE of Slate. "She's the best." Slate echoed those sentiments, saying: "Chris is a sunny, loving, really fun person."
2 of 7
CHARLIZE THERON & SEAN PENN
Despite breaking up one year earlier, exes Theron and Penn — who worked together on The Last Face, a drama directed by Penn — were anything but friendly at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where they attended a press conference for the movie. "There was no contact between them," a source told PEOPLE. "Not a thing ... Really, like they'd never met."
3 of 7
TAYLOR LAUTNER & MARIE AVGEROPOULOS
One week before their film Tracers premiered exclusively on DirecTV in January 2015, the couple and costars — who had been dating for over one year — confirmed their split.
4 of 7
TAYLOR LAUTNER & LILY COLLINS
Much like his split from girlfriend Avgeropoulos, Lautner and his Abduction costar also ended their relationship one week before their film's premiere in 2011. "You can feel some sort of chemistry or connection when you're reading a script for the first time," Lautner previously said of his former costar and ex. "And that was totally the case with Lily."
5 of 7
TAYLOR LAUTNER & TAYLOR SWIFT
Lautner and Swift's short-lived relationship only lasted a few months after they filmed their scenes in Valentine's Day, but we will always have "Back to December," the singer's hit single chronicling their romance.
6 of 7
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK
The former couple called off their engagement after working on their second movie together, Jersey Girl, about a widower who loses his wife during childbirth and is forced to raise their only daughter as a single parent. While Lopez only appeared in the first few minutes of the 2004 film, director Kevin Smith addressed the pair's undeniable chemistry: "Jen got this performance out of Ben because they actually were in love — and you feel his sense of loss after she's gone," Smith said in a 2004 interview.
7 of 7
DIANNA AGRON & ALEX PETTYFER
They may not have broken up before the premiere of I Am Number Four, but Agron and Pettyfer's decision to split — which came one day after the movie's release — seemed to have been weeks in the making.
