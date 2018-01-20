Catherine Zeta-Jones is standing by her husband Michael Douglas.

The Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story star, 48, defended Douglas, 73, during her appearance on The View Friday, during which she addressed the sexual harassment allegations that recently surfaced.

“He had to come out preemptively because of what he believes in,” Zeta-Jones told co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and guest host Yvette Nicole Brown about Douglas’ decision to address harassment allegations before they were published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

The Wall Street star previously released a statement after he’d been contacted by multiple outlets with claims that he had sexually harassed a former employee.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in November 2017 Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

He vehemently denied her claims that he “masturbated in front of” her 32 years ago and that he “spoke raunchily, or dirtily” on the phone in front of her in conversations with friends.

“Michael came out with that pre-emptive statement. He was articulate, said it from the heart, was honest, open and transparent,” said Zeta-Jones, who has been married to Douglas since 2000.

“He now has to take the next step for where he goes from here. It happened 30 years ago, it was B.C.: before Catherine,” she added.

Reemphasizing how she and Douglas support Time’s Up and #MeToo “110 percent,” Zeta-Jones said, “We all know it’s been going on for years,” alluding to the decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault in Hollywood.

“I have a daughter,” the mother of two said about the couple’s14-year-old Carys Zeta. “As we battle through now, I hope this is something she won’t even have to think of.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones on The View on Jan. 19 Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

This was the second time this week Zeta-Jones has supported her husband.

“My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business — him longer than me — was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody — me as a woman, him as a man,” she said on Tuesday while promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie.

Adding, “There was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. He did a statement. I think it’s very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that’s so very personal to him.”