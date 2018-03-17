Catherine Zeta-Jones Recreates Throwback Photo with Michael Douglas and Their Kids

Say cheese!

While enjoying a family-filled vacation in Canada, Catherine-Zeta Jones shared an updated version of a family photo she took with her kids and Michael Douglas from when the couple’s son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14, were much younger.

The family of four did their best to re-create the snap, with Dylan coming up with a creative way of being cradled in this 73-year-old father’s arms — just letting his father hold up one of his legs!

“As time goes by! Outside our cottage in Canada. 💕💕,” the 48-year-old actress wrote alongside the side-by-side photos.

While this is the first time Zeta-Jones’ children have popped up in her vacation photos from the trip, the Cocaine Godmother star had previously shared two snaps from her Canadian getaway.

“Cross country skiing this morning. So beautiful,” she wrote alongside a picture of her and Douglas suited up to brave the elements.

And she also joked that it was “snowing hearts” in Canada, as she posted a selfie with a heart-filled filter.

RELATED: Every Stop on Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and their Kids’ Epic Vacation in Asia

And this isn’t the first vacation the family of four have taken together recently.

In December, they traveled together to India, posing in front of one of the world’s most famous destinations: the Taj Mahal.

“At the Taj Mahal with the three other ‘Wonders of the World’ in my life,” the actress captioned a photo of her smiling family.

But India was just the tip of the iceberg of the globe-trotting family’s holiday vacation, as the family made stops in Cambodia, Thailand and Hong Kong, where they celebrated the start of 2018.

“2018!!!!!!Love to all. Make it a good one!!😘” she wrote alongside another video of the fireworks display.