Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Sweet Photo of Her ‘Totally Laid Back’ Family

The family that cuddles together, stays together — just ask Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 47-year-old actress shared a black and white photo of her loved ones on Sunday, showing herself, husband Michael Douglas, and their children, Carys and Dylan, tangled up in one another on the couch.

“Totally laid back,” Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet photo of the family all cuddled up for Christmas.

The group photo followed a pair of posts in which Zeta-Jones showed off her Christmas decorations, including the family’s massive, ornament-laden tree. “Merry Christmas everyone!” she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier, she showed a decorated fireplace behind a table.

“Getting ready for our Christmas Eve dinner,” Zeta-Jones captioned the shot.

That same day, Zeta-Jones celebrated Christmas Eve with a selfie, writing alongside the Instagram photo: “Happy Christmas Eve! What are some of your holiday traditions? #SelfieSaturday.”

Earlier this month, the Zeta-Douglas clan celebrated Kirk Douglas‘ 100th birthday with a star-studded bash.

Hollywood heavyweights including Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg attended the party for the legendary Hollywood star.

Jones and her hubby took some time to sweetly honor the icon at the bash, demonstrating once again that the duo are all about family.