Cate Blanchett’s Lucille Ball Biopic Lands at Amazon

Amazon is bringing the life of Lucille Ball to the big screen.

EW has learned that Amazon has acquired the rights to the upcoming Ball biopic, which will tell the story of the iconic I Love Lucy actress. Aaron Sorkin wrote the script, and Cate Blanchett is in talks to star.

The project was first announced in 2015, and Ball’s two children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., are both on board as producers. The as-yet-untitled biopic will focus on Ball’s legendary comedy career — including her 13 Emmy nominations and four wins — as well as her 20-year marriage to Desi Arnaz.

Blanchett spoke to EW about the project in October, saying that she first started talking to Lucie Arnaz about the film a few years ago.

“It’s incredible,” she said at the time. “I mean, you want to talk about astonishing women who have made a lasting impact? You walk onto a film set and you’ve got the female bathrooms called ‘Lucy’ and the male bathrooms called ‘Desi.’ She was the first female studio head, for goodness sake, and a mother, and she broke all the rules and changed comedy and was this incredible actress.”

