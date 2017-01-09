Cate Blanchett Skips the Golden Globes to Make Her Broadway Debut

The show had to go on for Cate Blanchett, even on the night of the Golden Globes.

Blanchett, a three-time winner and nine-time Globe nominee, missed out on the award show night on Sunday to star in her Broadway debut of The Present. The show is based on an untitled play by Anton Chekhov that remained unpublished until 1923.

This particular adaptation was adapted by Blanchett’s husband Andrew Upton for Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company, where it premiered in 2015.

But the actress is now starring in the lead role, alongside Aussie actor Richard Roxburgh, portraying a widow celebrating her birthday with friends in post-Perestroika Russia in the mid-1990s.

Blanchett met her Australian playwright husband on the set of a TV show in 1996. They were married one year later and share four children.

Two years after the couple’s nuptials, Blanchett earned her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in Elizabeth. She went on to win for best supporting actress for I’m Not There in 2008, and took home her most recent Globe in 2014 for Blue Jasmine.