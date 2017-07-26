Cate Blanchett Breaks Barriers As Marvel's First Female Villain: 'Hopefully There Will Be a Lot More'

Cate Blanchett is breaking barriers — evil ones.

The actress, 48, is stepping into the role of Hela, the goddess of death in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok — and she recently that she is actually the first female villain to appear in a Marvel movie.

“I didn’t realize until Marvel told me that I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen,” the actress told E! News at Comic Con. “I thought, ‘Surely not.’ Well, no actually that’s true! There’s been many, many, many in the comic books, but they’ve been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses.”

Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki was Thor’s previous antagonist, also terrorizing the whole clan in the first Avengers movie. Others like Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, James Spader, Mickey Rourke, Lee Pace and Josh Brolin have played bad guys in past — and future — Marvel films.

Blanchett is squaring off against Chris Hemsworth‘s powerful god of lightning in the third standalone Thor film — and the actress revealed she was immediately intrigued when she realized Hela would be taking away the superhero’s powerful hammer.

“That had me at ‘hello’ actually,” Blanchett said. “I thought that was really exciting that they were prepared to destroy Thor’s power in the first few minutes. It’s a nice entrance.”

Hela also makes an entrance in the film in a spectacularly sinister costume. But the actress said she didn’t feel quite so powerful on set in a motion capture suit.

“Half of my costume was done in post,” she said. “So a lot of the time I was trying to look fierce and bad and indomitable in a [motion capture] suit, which is pretty hard to do.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3.