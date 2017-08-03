Catastrophe Creator Recalls Carrie Fisher's 'Delicate' Final Months: 'Maybe Our Eyes Just Weren't Open Enough'

Carrie Fisher was as witty as ever during her final months filming the TV series Catastrophe — but “seemed to have a little less spring in her step,” the show’s star and co-creator Sharon Horgan writes.

Fisher, who died Dec. 27 at age 60, earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for her guest role. In a tribute in The Hollywood Reporter, Horgan opened up about what it was like to work with the legendary star.

“Her brain whirred constantly, every sentence had a punchline, every story a potted Hollywood cautionary tale — but I’m not sure her kindness and generosity are as well known. She was just a really nice lady, warm and fun,” Horgan wrote. “She would distribute presents to cast and crew with little notes, written in her gorgeous, elaborate handwriting, that were part poetry, part filthy prose.”

Horgan — who said that Fisher’s death “knocked us all” — revealed that the actress seemed “a bit more delicate” during her final season of filming in the fall of 2016, shortly before her death.

“She’d definitely been a bit more delicate this time. She had seemed to have a little less spring in her step, but nothing that gave a hint that she was struggling. Maybe our eyes just weren’t open enough,” wrote Horgan.