Thirteen years after it first won our hearts, Love Actually remains a holiday film staple.

Director Richard Curtis made it a point to cast both up-and-coming performers and blockbuster-seasoned talent in the London-centric movie. So, while established actors like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Colin Firth made the A-list long before the film’s 2013 release, a handful of the ensemble cast has Love Actually to thank for helping them ascend the ranks of the Hollywood elite.

Check out the video above to see what the Christmas classic’s breakout stars, including January Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor, have been up to since teaching us all about the complexities of love — and the importance of bringing tissues to the theater.