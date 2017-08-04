Casey Affleck Will Pay His Ex-Wife Spousal Support Despite Court Filing

Casey Affleck will not contest spousal support for his soon-to-be ex-wife, Summer Phoenix.

The Manchester by the Sea star responded to Phoenix’s divorce petition on July 31, the same day she filed. Both are asking for joint physical and legal custody of their children — sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9.

The actress, model and designer, who is also Joaquin Phoenix‘s little sister, asked for spousal support in her filing, and despite filing his court paperwork to the contrary, sources tell PEOPLE that Affleck will pay.

According to the court documents, the couple separated in November 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage and 16 years together. They announced their split publicly last March.

“Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends,” the Oscar winner’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

Affleck, 40, and Phoenix, 37, began dating in 2000, and after six years together and the birth of their first son, they wed in June 2006. They were last seen at a public event together in 2014.