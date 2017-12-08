Casey Affleck Discloses $400k Yearly Salary in Divorce Docs

Casey Affleck’s annual income was revealed in new divorce documents.

The Manchester By the Sea Oscar winner rakes in $400,000 a year, according to a filing obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday.

Affleck has finalized his split from Summer Phoenix. The couple separated in November 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage and 16 years together. They announced their split publicly last March.

They have two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and nine-year-old Atticus. According to the new filing, Affleck pays Phoenix $4,000 in child support, in addition to paying for the kids’s private school tuition for the next two years.

The actor is not paying spousal support. Phoenix has worked as an actress, model and designer, and pulls in $24,000 a year, according to the court documents.

Affleck and Phoenix, who is is Joaquin Phoenix‘s little sister, began dating in 2000, and, after six years together and the birth of their first son, they wed in June 2006. They were last seen at a public event together in 2014.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s most recent movie A Ghost Story is already racking up awards. The film, which tells the story of a woman haunted by the ghost of her late husband, won the critics and jury prize at the Deauville Film Festival. It’s also nominated for the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ John Cassavetes Award, given to the creative team behind a film budgeted at under $500,000.