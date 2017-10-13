Ex Playboy Model Accuses Oliver Stone of Groping Her After He Defended Harvey Weinstein

A former Playboy model has accused famed director Oliver Stone of groping her.

The claim from Carrie Stevens came after Stone defended Harvey Weinstein to reporters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stevens wrote in a Facebook post that she wasn’t surprised by Stone’s statements.

“Two of a kind! When I heard about Harvey, the first person I though of was Oliver Stone, and it figures .. here he is …” Stevens, 48, wrote in the post.

“I was only 22 years old. Oliver walked past me & grabbed my boob as he waltzed out the front door of a party.”

Stevens, who served as Playboy’s Miss June 1997, recalled a “cocky grin” on Stone’s face — “Like he got away with something,” she wrote.

“These douche bags are not above the law, and they should be held to the same standard as every other man,” she continued.

“It’s common decency NOT to grab boobs, p—ies (like our President does) … or any other body part of another uninvited. They should go back to preschool, because they must’ve missed the lesson … ‘keep your hands to yourself.’ ”

Stevens referred to the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Donald Trump was heard bragging that he could easily sexually harass women — “You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything,” he said.

Reps for Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The allegation comes as 65-year-old Weinstein finds himself at the center of a growing sexual harassment and abuse scandal with actresses including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie speaking out against Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

In accounts in the New York Times, the New Yorker and elsewhere, more than 20 women have spoken out against the producer, with allegations including rape, forced oral sex, groping and harassment.

A lawyer for Weinstein has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

Amid the media storm, Stone, 71, told reporters that “It’s not easy what [Weinstein is] going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him.”

However, he later released a statement on Facebook in which he commended Weinstein’s alleged victims for coming forward. He also announced that he would not work with The Weinstein Company on its Guantanamo series.

Stevens previously spoke out about Weinstein, writing on Facebook that she is “sickened” by the scandal — and revealing why she never came forward about assault she endured.

“I have had issues in this business more times than I can count … I never took a stand because sadly, I thought I didn’t matter,” she wrote. ”

She added: “When men abuse their power, they force us to give up … or give in. I gave up … many times, because I didn’t want to give in. I really wish I knew better … I am so glad things are changing. Harvey deserves to be sacrificed to make this point.”