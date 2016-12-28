Carrie Fisher’s Half-Sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Actress’ Death: ‘How Dare You Take Her Away From Us’

Carrie Fisher‘s half-sisters Tricia Leigh Fisher and Joely Fisher are mourning the loss of the beloved Star Wars actress.

The star, best known for her role as Princess Leia, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to UCLA Medical Center, where she was treated for a heart attack. Fisher died in the hospital on Tuesday morning. She was 60.

“Breaking my silence with a broken heart…the Unfathomable loss,” Joely, 49, tweeted with a broken heart emoji. “The earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us,” she added.

Tricia Leigh also took to Twitter writing, “Heartbroken.”

Both Fisher siblings, who are the daughters of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, shared photos of themselves with Carrie, smiling and laughing together.

Carrie, who emulated her mother’s big-screen success with her own career, was born to Debbie Reynolds and her then-husband Eddie Fisher in 1956.

Joely previously tweeted about her late sister when she expressed her thanks to fans and followers on Christmas Eve. The actress visited Carrie at the hospital that same day.

Along with Joely and Tricia Leigh, Carrie is survived by her mom Reynolds, daughter Billie Lourd, brother Todd Fisher and beloved French bulldog, Gary.