Carrie Fisher‘s knack for comedy was nearly out of this world.

Fresh off of 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, a then-22-year-old Fisher took to Saturday Night Live in full Princess Leia get-up — with her flowing white dress and trademark buns.

“I felt a little awkward coming out here in my Princess Leia costume, because it might seem like I’m exploiting Star Wars,” Fisher says in a video of her 1978 appearance as host. “But I went along with it because if I came out as myself, who would recognize me?”

Fisher died on Tuesday at age 60 days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles last Friday. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

In the wake of her death, many are recalling her iconic portrayal of the Star Wars heroine, and the 38-year-old footage resurfaced on a Facebook page called Star Wars Archives.

In one sketch from her SNL appearance, Fisher even broke out a gold bikini — not the gold bikini from Return of the Jedi — as she traded jokes with the likes of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in a 1950s-theme bit.

“Hi, everybody! I’m from another galaxy in another time in another movie! I’m an exchange student from outer space and I just dropped on to this swell beach,” she joked in the segment.